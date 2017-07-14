Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul15Sat2017all-day *In the Heights / CenterStage Th...*In the Heights / CenterStage Th...Jul 15 all-dayCenterStage Theatre Company presents In the Heights Directed by Taylor Roberts Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda Book by Quira Alegría Hudes July 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd at 7pm July 22nd and[...]all-day *Sister Act/Thingamajig Theatre ...*Sister Act/Thingamajig Theatre ...Jul 15 all-dayThingamajig Theatre Company presents: SISTER ACT Music by Alan Menken; Lyrics by Glenn Slater; Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture[...]all-day Così fan tutte / Central City OperaCosì fan tutte / Central City OperaJul 15 all-dayCosì fan tutte (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart/Lorenzo Da Ponte) The second mainstage production at the Central City Opera House is Mozart’s Così fan tutte, with exquisite arias and ensemble singing, and its zany story about two[...]Jul19Wed2017all-day *Dixie’s Tupperware Party/DCPA*Dixie’s Tupperware Party/DCPAJul 19 all-dayDixie’s Tupperware Party July 19 – August 6, 2017 Galleria Theatre @ Denver Center for the Performing Arts 14th & Arapahoe Denver, CO 80202 303-893-4100 http://www.denvercenter.orgJul20Thu2017all-day *Gideon’s Knot/Springs Ensemble ...*Gideon’s Knot/Springs Ensemble ...Jul 20 all-dayGidion’s Knot by Johanna Adams JULY 20 – AUGUST 6, 2017 Springs Ensemble Theatre (“SET”) continues its eighth season with Gidion’s Knot by Johnna Adams, which follows the confrontation between a mother and a teacher[...]