August 7 & 8 – The Elephant Man / Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

Posted by gshanstrom on 17 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Coal Creek Theater of Louisville
announces auditions for
The Elephant Man
by Bernard Pomerance
directed by Paul Wells

Based on the life of John Merrick, a man living with horrifying, rare skin and bone diseases in the latter part of the nineteenth century. Seen as a freak by society, his life changes when a celebrated young physician, Frederick Treves, agrees to care for him. Merrick quickly becomes a favorite of the English aristocracy – an acceptance that comes with a heavy price.

Auditions

Monday, August 7th, and Tuesday, August 8th at 7pm; callbacks will be scheduled for Wednesday, August 9th at 7pm.
Auditions will be held at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script; no need to prepare a monologue. All actors are encouraged to try out, regardless of ethnicity or level of experience. Be prepared to provide all schedule conflicts between August 11th and November 5th.
.
Performances

October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30 (Industry Night), and November 3, 4.  Strike on November 5th.

Rehearsals

Generally scheduled for weeknights, usually Monday through Thursday, with some additional weekend rehearsals as needed.

Roles Available

NOTE: With the exception of the actors portraying Treves and Merrick, ensemble members (3 men/ 3 women) will play multiple roles.

Sir Frederick Treves – 30-40 yrs. old – Surgeon and teacher who discovers John Merrick and decides to treat him at the London Hospital.

John Merrick  – 20-30 yrs. old – “The Elephant Man”

Carr Gomm  – Administrator at London Hospital

Ross  – Manager of the Elephant Man

Mrs, Kendal – Actress who befriends Merrick

Bishop Walsham How

Three Pinheads – female sideshow performers with pointed heads

Manager of the Pins

Snork – porter at London Hospital

Miss Sandwich – a nurse

Lord John

Duchess

Countess

Princess Alexandria

Porter

Conductor

London Policeman

Belgian Policeman

Contact:
Director Paul Wells at misterpaulwells@gmail.com for more information.

About CCTL:
Coal Creek Theater of Louisville is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization based in Louisville, CO.  It is an all-volunteer company that is now in its 28th Season.  CCTL is sponsored, in part, by the City of Louisville.


