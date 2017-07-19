Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


July 29 – Resolutions / Edge Theater

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Auditions for Resolutions

by Josh Hartwell

at The Edge Theatre Company

directed by Missy Moore

Saturday, July 29th (August 12th or September 5th)

From 11:00 – 3:00

The Edge Theater will produce an original commissioned play, Resolutions, by Josh Hartwell to run in the month of December.  This new, edgy, funny script is full of twists and FINALLY there’s a holiday show that’s not about Christmas.  Auditions will consist of cold-readings from the script.  There will not be an additional round of callbacks.

The show will run for fourteen performances opening December 1 and closing December 31.  Performance are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm with no performance on December 24.

Looking to cast:

Dellen – in her 40’s, a former dancer – on the surface, she mostly appears overwhelmed and agitated, but she is a very strong and resilient woman.

Gregory – in his 40’s but still youthful, guarded but fun.

Mindy – in her 40’s.  She had more of an East Coast energy.  She talks louder and really fills a room.

Peter – in his late 40’s/early 50’s.  He is not British – he’s just theatre-y and a bit pretentious.

Randall – in his 40’s.  Imposing.  Nice looking but disheveled.

Trevor – in his late 20’s/early 30’s. A handsome snowboard instructor living in Vail.

All roles are paid a minimum stipend.

Please contact The Edge Theatre Company/Katie Espinoza kespinoza@theedgetheater.com to schedule an audition appointment.

Please provide a headshot and resume along with any conflicts from October 30th – December 31st.


    View Calendar



