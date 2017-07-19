Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Rehearsal Accompanist for The Yuletide Carolers

Posted by gshanstrom on 19 Jul 2017


Rehearsal accompanist needed for 4 Denver-based Saturday rehearsals in October, 2017.  This position is paid. Must have experience leading singing groups in 4-part harmony, playing 4-part harmony arrangements and plunking out individual voice parts.  For more information and consideration, please email resumes to sally@theyuletidecarolers.com by August 1.  We look forward to hearing from you!


