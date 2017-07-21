Theatre Esprit Asia’s production of ‘Coming to America’ @ Bas Bleu

July 27- July 30

7/27 @ 6:30 pm – 7/28 & 7/29 @ 7:30 pm – 7/30 @ 2:30 pm

Cost $26 for adults, $20 for seniors, $18 Thursday tickets, $13 for students, $16 for U.S. military/fire/police and $10 for children under 13.

Community conversation on immigration Thursday night July 27 immediately after the performance.

To honor all immigrants – from the 17th century to now – Bas Bleu Theatre proudly presents Theatre Esprit Asia’s production of “Coming to America” comprised of three poignant one-act plays on immigration to the United States from Vietnam, Iran and China. It will be on Bas Bleu’s Tom Sutherland Stage from July 27-30 for four performances only.

TEA’s “Coming to America” won the 2016 Colorado Theatre Festival’s Best Production, Best Actress, Best Lighting, Excellence in Set Design and People’s Choice Awards.

“Boat Person” is told by the son of a couple who survived the fall of Saigon and the perils of the high seas as they found their way to the U.S. “Foundations” recounts a female architect’s tale about her family’s struggles after the fall of the Shah of Iran and her subsequent escape from Islam fundamentalism. “Antecedents” is written from the perspective of a rebellious daughter about her Chinese parents’ traumatic suffering under the Japanese occupation – and later under Communist rule – before finding safe haven in America.

Each of these three stories offers insights on what price must be paid to pursue the American Dream. Director Maria Cheng said “I feel so proud and privileged to have been part of the creative process of these three powerful narratives that are “Coming to America.”

She explains that “Antecedents,” her contribution to the “Coming to America” trilogy, “made me understand more deeply how my values and world perspective were essentially shaped during those seminal childhood years, by those whom I looked to for care and love.”

“When TEA decided to create a new work of stories about coming to America, we wanted to be sure to include a Middle East perspective,” says Jon Vogel, playwright of “Foundations.” He chose to write about Nilou Vakil, an architect whose story he found so compelling that he knew it had to be shared. Vogel said that Vakil graciously allowed him to turn her story into the dramatic monologue that is “Foundations.”

Peter Trinh had long been waiting to write “Boat Person” which is an account of his parents’ immigration to the U.S. from Vietnam. “Whether your family came to America by boat, plane, or foot, the story remains the same,” Trinh explains. “The promise of freedom and the right to decide our own lives drives people like my parents to overcome war and suffering, for their own sake and their childrens’. This is not just a Vietnamese story,” Trinh said. “It is an American one,” which he tells to honor his parents, and to express gratitude for their sacrifices.

Bas Bleu founder and artistic director Wendy Ishii is excited to have the honor of introducing TEA’s important work to Northern Colorado. “Theatre holds up the mirror to society, and allows us to reflect on some of these important issues surrounding immigration,” said Ishii.

As Lin Manuel Miranda says, “Many of us are immigrants or descended from immigrants. These are people who came to this country seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Immigration is at the center of Hamilton and at the heart of this great country.”

Community conversation on immigration – Theatre Esprit Asia will host a community conversation “talkback” on immigration immediately after its 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 performance. Participants include director/actor/playwright Maria Cheng, actor/playwright Peter Trinh and actor Iliana Barron. This is appropriate for families of all ages.

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970.498.8949

www.basbleu.org