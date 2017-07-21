Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Coming to America/Theatre Esprit Asia @ Bas Bleu (July 27 – July 30)

Posted by gshanstrom on 21 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Theatre Esprit Asia’s production of ‘Coming to America’ @ Bas Bleu

July 27- July 30

7/27 @ 6:30 pm – 7/28 & 7/29 @ 7:30 pm – 7/30 @ 2:30 pm
Cost $26 for adults, $20 for seniors, $18 Thursday tickets, $13 for students, $16 for U.S. military/fire/police and $10 for children under 13.
Community conversation on immigration Thursday night July 27 immediately after the performance.

To honor all immigrants – from the 17th century to now – Bas Bleu Theatre proudly presents Theatre Esprit Asia’s production of “Coming to America” comprised of three poignant one-act plays on immigration to the United States from Vietnam, Iran and China. It will be on Bas Bleu’s Tom Sutherland Stage from July 27-30 for four performances only.

TEA’s “Coming to America” won the 2016 Colorado Theatre Festival’s Best Production, Best Actress, Best Lighting, Excellence in Set Design and People’s Choice Awards.

“Boat Person” is told by the son of a couple who survived the fall of Saigon and the perils of the high seas as they found their way to the U.S. “Foundations” recounts a female architect’s tale about her family’s struggles after the fall of the Shah of Iran and her subsequent escape from Islam fundamentalism. “Antecedents” is written from the perspective of a rebellious daughter about her Chinese parents’ traumatic suffering under the Japanese occupation – and later under Communist rule – before finding safe haven in America.

Each of these three stories offers insights on what price must be paid to pursue the American Dream. Director Maria Cheng said “I feel so proud and privileged to have been part of the creative process of these three powerful narratives that are “Coming to America.”

She explains that “Antecedents,” her contribution to the “Coming to America” trilogy, “made me understand more deeply how my values and world perspective were essentially shaped during those seminal childhood years, by those whom I looked to for care and love.”

“When TEA decided to create a new work of stories about coming to America, we wanted to be sure to include a Middle East perspective,” says Jon Vogel, playwright of “Foundations.” He chose to write about Nilou Vakil, an architect whose story he found so compelling that he knew it had to be shared. Vogel said that Vakil graciously allowed him to turn her story into the dramatic monologue that is “Foundations.”

Peter Trinh had long been waiting to write “Boat Person” which is an account of his parents’ immigration to the U.S. from Vietnam. “Whether your family came to America by boat, plane, or foot, the story remains the same,” Trinh explains. “The promise of freedom and the right to decide our own lives drives people like my parents to overcome war and suffering, for their own sake and their childrens’. This is not just a Vietnamese story,” Trinh said. “It is an American one,” which he tells to honor his parents, and to express gratitude for their sacrifices.

Bas Bleu founder and artistic director Wendy Ishii is excited to have the honor of introducing TEA’s important work to Northern Colorado. “Theatre holds up the mirror to society, and allows us to reflect on some of these important issues surrounding immigration,” said Ishii.

As Lin Manuel Miranda says, “Many of us are immigrants or descended from immigrants. These are people who came to this country seeking a better life for themselves and their families. Immigration is at the center of Hamilton and at the heart of this great country.”

Community conversation on immigration – Theatre Esprit Asia will host a community conversation “talkback” on immigration immediately after its 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 performance. Participants include director/actor/playwright Maria Cheng, actor/playwright Peter Trinh and actor Iliana Barron. This is appropriate for families of all ages.

Bas Bleu Theatre
401 Pine St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970.498.8949
www.basbleu.org


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    21
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Petrograd (co-production with C...
    *Petrograd (co-production with C...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Petrograd (co-production with Counter Weight Theatre Lab) / Theatre d Art July 21 – August 6 For the first time, THEATREdART is collaborating with Counterweight Theatre at Cottonwood Center for the arts to co-produce PETROGRAD. To[...]
    all-day *Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...
    *Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead By Tom Stoppard Directed by Timothy Orr July 21 to August 13 2017 University Theatre (Indoors) “Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.” In this hilarious and[...]
    all-day *The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...
    *The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...
    Jul 21 all-day
    CIRCUS OF THE NIGHT returns to the Millibo stage with an all new show set in the Roaring 20’s! “The Flapper Follies” opens Friday July 21st and runs Friday and Saturday evenings until August 26th[...]
    all-day *The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...
    *The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Foothills Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare in Clement Park The Tempest July 21-29, 2017 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. Admission is FREE thanks to grant funding from Scientific & Cultural Facilities District Location:  Outdoors in the[...]
    Jul
    22
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...
    *The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...
    Jul 22 all-day
    The Little Mermaid Adapted by Rory Pierce July 22 – August 19, 2017 Saturdays at 11:00 & 1:00 ~ Weekdays available by Request  Tickets are $10 An original adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado