Midtown Arts Center is seeking trained, professional non-union ADULT and CHILD actors for their 2017/2018 Season. Casting for: A CHRISTMAS STORY, FUN HOME, RAGTIME, and GREASE.

Located in the heart of Fort Collins, Midtown Arts Center is a non-equity 4-theatre performing arts complex. Primarily a dinner theatre, Midtown Arts Center hires both locally and nationally. In its 25-year history, Midtown Arts Center has become a staple northern Colorado’s theatre scene and gained many awards and accolades including seven nominations for the most recent Henry Awards. For more information about Midtown, check out www.midtownartscenter.com.

AUDITION DETAILS

WHERE: Midtown Arts Center, 3750 S Mason, Fort Collins, CO 80525

WHEN:

· CHILDREN: Saturday, September 9th, 1pm-4pm for individual auditions. Kids dance call begins at 4:30pm, and will assess tap and musical theater dance skills.

· ADULTS: Sunday, September 10th, 4pm-8pm. Adults auditioning for a role requiring dancing will be expected to attend a dance call at 8:30pm, which will assess musical theatre dance skills.

CALLBACKS: As needed, callbacks for A CHRISTMAS STORY will be held immediately following the dance call. Callbacks for RAGTIME, FUN HOME, and GREASE will be held later in the year.

WHAT TO PREPARE: Headshot, resume, and 2 contrasting 16-bar cuts. Auditioners will likely only be asked to sing one song. Please provide sheet music. No a cappella or pre-recorded music allowed. Please know any conflicts for the rehearsal/performance schedule. Make sure you bring dance clothes and dance shoes for the dance call.

*If auditioning for A CHRISTMAS STORY, please bring a list of all schedule conflicts for the rehearsal and performance period (Oct-Dec.)

For questions, please contact production manager, Mickey Burdick, at mickeyburdick.csu@gmail.com