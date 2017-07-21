Our Sponsors
-
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsJul21Fri2017all-day *Petrograd (co-production with C...*Petrograd (co-production with C...Jul 21 all-dayPetrograd (co-production with Counter Weight Theatre Lab) / Theatre d Art July 21 – August 6 For the first time, THEATREdART is collaborating with Counterweight Theatre at Cottonwood Center for the arts to co-produce PETROGRAD. To[...]all-day *Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...*Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...Jul 21 all-dayRosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead By Tom Stoppard Directed by Timothy Orr July 21 to August 13 2017 University Theatre (Indoors) “Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.” In this hilarious and[...]all-day *The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...*The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...Jul 21 all-dayCIRCUS OF THE NIGHT returns to the Millibo stage with an all new show set in the Roaring 20’s! “The Flapper Follies” opens Friday July 21st and runs Friday and Saturday evenings until August 26th[...]all-day *The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...*The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...Jul 21 all-dayFoothills Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare in Clement Park The Tempest July 21-29, 2017 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. Admission is FREE thanks to grant funding from Scientific & Cultural Facilities District Location: Outdoors in the[...]Jul22Sat2017all-day *The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...*The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...Jul 22 all-dayThe Little Mermaid Adapted by Rory Pierce July 22 – August 19, 2017 Saturdays at 11:00 & 1:00 ~ Weekdays available by Request Tickets are $10 An original adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale,[...]