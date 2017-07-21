Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Godspell/CenterStage Theatre Company (July 27 – August 6)

CenterStage Theatre Company presents:
“GODSPELL”

July 27 – August 6

Performances dates and times are:
July 27, 29, 30, at 7:30pm, and
July 28, late performance after Street Faire at 9:15pm
Aug 2, 3, 4, 5 at 7:30pm, and
August 6 matinee at 1:30pm.

Tickets are $15-$25 and are available at the door or online
Tickets at http://centerstagegodspell.brownpapertickets.com

In response to all the craziness in the world today, CenterStage’s production of Godspell delivers a message of hope, solidarity and community. This production features new music and updated material from the Tony Award winning 2011 Broadway revival, written by Michael Tebelak. The tuneful score, written by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), takes most of its lyrics from the Episcopal Hymnal, with such memorable songs as “Day by Day,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man,” “O Bless the Lord, My Soul,” and more. The action is based on the Gospel according to Matthew, bringing the parables to life in humorous, startling, and poignant ways by showcasing the underlying themes of community and hope.

CenterStage Theatre Company @
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Ave
Louisville, CO
www.centerstagetheatrecompany.org


