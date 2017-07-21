Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing/Theatreworks @ Rock Ledge Ranch (July 27 – August 19)

Posted by gshanstrom on 21 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


THEATREWORKS presents:
Shakespeare at Rock Ledge Ranch
Much Ado About Nothing

July 27 – August 19

Handsome Claudio loves beautiful Hero, and the two dreamboats are going to the Chapel of Love. Or are they?
Villainy is afoot, and treachery lurks in a midnight garden. Meanwhile, marriage is the last thing on Benedick’s mind,
especially with Beatrice, a sharp and witty maid, equally resistant to tying the knot. Or are they? Complications
naturally ensue until at last the most incompetent constable puts things right.

All performances are at 7:30pm
Pre-show activities and bring your picnic blanket from 6:30pm nightly

TICKETS | Reservations are strongly advised
Reserved: $30-42
Children under 18: $20
UCCS Students: FREE
Groups of 10 or more: $26
No children under 5 years old

Theatreworks: 719-255-3232

http://www.theatreworkscs.org/

LOCATION | Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
Visit the Rock Ledge Ranch website for detailed driving instructions.


Read more →

  • Our Sponsors

  • Find us on Facebook

  • Upcoming Events

    Jul
    21
    Fri
    2017
    all-day *Petrograd (co-production with C...
    *Petrograd (co-production with C...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Petrograd (co-production with Counter Weight Theatre Lab) / Theatre d Art July 21 – August 6 For the first time, THEATREdART is collaborating with Counterweight Theatre at Cottonwood Center for the arts to co-produce PETROGRAD. To[...]
    all-day *Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...
    *Rosencrantz and Guildenstern ar...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead By Tom Stoppard Directed by Timothy Orr July 21 to August 13 2017 University Theatre (Indoors) “Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.” In this hilarious and[...]
    all-day *The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...
    *The Flapper Follies / Millibo A...
    Jul 21 all-day
    CIRCUS OF THE NIGHT returns to the Millibo stage with an all new show set in the Roaring 20’s! “The Flapper Follies” opens Friday July 21st and runs Friday and Saturday evenings until August 26th[...]
    all-day *The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...
    *The Tempest / Foothills Theatre...
    Jul 21 all-day
    Foothills Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare in Clement Park The Tempest July 21-29, 2017 Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. Admission is FREE thanks to grant funding from Scientific & Cultural Facilities District Location:  Outdoors in the[...]
    Jul
    22
    Sat
    2017
    all-day *The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...
    *The Little Mermaid/Miners Alley...
    Jul 22 all-day
    The Little Mermaid Adapted by Rory Pierce July 22 – August 19, 2017 Saturdays at 11:00 & 1:00 ~ Weekdays available by Request  Tickets are $10 An original adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved tale,[...]

    View Calendar



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado