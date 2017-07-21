THEATREWORKS presents:

Shakespeare at Rock Ledge Ranch

Much Ado About Nothing

July 27 – August 19

Handsome Claudio loves beautiful Hero, and the two dreamboats are going to the Chapel of Love. Or are they?

Villainy is afoot, and treachery lurks in a midnight garden. Meanwhile, marriage is the last thing on Benedick’s mind,

especially with Beatrice, a sharp and witty maid, equally resistant to tying the knot. Or are they? Complications

naturally ensue until at last the most incompetent constable puts things right.

All performances are at 7:30pm

Pre-show activities and bring your picnic blanket from 6:30pm nightly

TICKETS | Reservations are strongly advised

Reserved: $30-42

Children under 18: $20

UCCS Students: FREE

Groups of 10 or more: $26

No children under 5 years old

Theatreworks: 719-255-3232

http://www.theatreworkscs.org/

LOCATION | Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Visit the Rock Ledge Ranch website for detailed driving instructions.