Band of Toughs presents:

Under the Stars with Brews & the Bard: As You Like It

July 28 – July 30

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, July 28, 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 29, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 30, 4:30 pm

Tickets:

$10 tickets plus purchase of a $5 Fringe button for entry to the Festival

For tickets and more information, please visit www.bandoftoughs.org.

Band of Toughs puts a fresh spin on Shakespeare’s As You Like It in the twilight of beautiful Lee Martinez Park in Fort Collins, as part of the 2017 Fort Collins Fringe Festival. Band of Toughs promises twinkling lights, tasty beer and live music, plus intrigue and exile, idiotic infatuations, dancing deer, bad love poems and a love triangle (or polygon, or tetrahedron… who knows)!

Band of Toughs’ sold-out run of As You Like It won BEST OF FRINGE at the 2016 Boulder International Fringe Festival. This summer in Fort Collins, the audience will be a part of the action, rambling along with our outcasts through the thick of the forest of Arden. Band of Toughs blends Shakespeare’s language with an inventive physical style for a fast-paced, fierce, sexy and fun adventure.

Location:

Meet at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

408 Mason Court

Fort Collins, CO 80524

www.bandoftoughs.org