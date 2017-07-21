Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story – A Regional Premiere

Book, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff

Directed by Patrick Brownson

July 28 – August 19, 2017

This haunting musical offers the chilling true story of the legendary duo who committed one of the most infamous and heinous crimes of the twentieth century. Focusing on their obsessive relationship and utilizing Leopold’s 1958 parole hearing as a framework, THRILL ME reveals the series of events in 1924 Chicago that led about-to-be law students Leopold and Loeb to be forever remembered as “the thrill killers.” Nathan Leopold was passionate about Richard Loeb, who was passionate about crime and excitement. But soon their perfect crime unraveled due to a careless mistake. Or was it so careless?

Equinox Theatre Company

@ The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

720-984-0781

equinoxtheatredenver.com