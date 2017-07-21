Call 303.931.7241 | Follow @CTGGuild


Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story/Equinox Theatre Company (July 28 – August 19)

Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story – A Regional Premiere
Book, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff
Directed by Patrick Brownson

July 28 – August 19, 2017

This haunting musical offers the chilling true story of the legendary duo who committed one of the most infamous and heinous crimes of the twentieth century. Focusing on their obsessive relationship and utilizing Leopold’s 1958 parole hearing as a framework, THRILL ME reveals the series of events in 1924 Chicago that led about-to-be law students Leopold and Loeb to be forever remembered as “the thrill killers.” Nathan Leopold was passionate about Richard Loeb, who was passionate about crime and excitement. But soon their perfect crime unraveled due to a careless mistake. Or was it so careless?

Equinox Theatre Company
@ The Bug Theatre
3654 Navajo Street
Denver, CO 80211
720-984-0781
equinoxtheatredenver.com


    View Calendar



