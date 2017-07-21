Lowry’s Spotlight Theatre presents

“On Golden Pond”

by Ernest Thompson

Directed by Bernie Cardell

July 29 – August 26, 2017 (Preview Friday, July 28 @ 7:30 p.m.)

Fri/Sat & Mon., Aug. 7 at 7:30.p.m, Sun. at 2 p.m.

$12 – $23

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty. Ethel, ten years younger, delights in all the small things that continue to enrich their long life together. Time, they know, is against them after 48 summers on Golden Pond. Norman and Ethel face strained family relationships, the tragedies and blessings of growing older, and the gift of second chances with a lot of humor and heart. As they take care of grandson Billy, they find out they have as much to learn as they do to teach in this heartwarming and poignant drama and, perhaps, discover another summer on Golden Pond.

Director Bernie Cardell has cast Ken Street as Norman Thayer and Jan Cleveland as Ether Thayer. Molly Killoran has been cast as Chelsea with Andy Anderson as Bill Ray, Benji Dienstfrey as Billy and Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry as Charlie.

Ernest Thompson wrote “On Golden Pond” at the age of twenty-eight. Although he cannot say exactly what inspired the play, he credits his boyhood summer lake trips to Maine with his family as a source of special memories. “On Golden Pond” was produced off Broadway in 1978 and was published the following year by Dramatists Play Service. Within six months, the play was in production on Broadway and soon in theaters across the United States. The film version earned him an Academy Award and opened numerous career doors for the young playwright.

The John Hand Theater

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

720-530-4596

www.thisisspotlight.com

Free parking.