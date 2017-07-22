The NWA Prison Stories Project, based in Fayetteville, AR, will be auditioning actors in Denver and Boulder on August 11 and 12, 2017, for a readers’ theatre production of ON THE ROW, to be presented at the University of Colorado at Boulder on October 19, 2017.

ON THE ROW, a production of the Northwest Arkansas Prison Stories Project, is based on five months of writing-group work at the Varner Supermax Correctional Center in Grady, Arkansas. The script is composed entirely of writing done by ten prisoners housed on Arkansas’ Death Row.

The cast consists of six males: two Caucasians, one in his 40s and one in his 60s; and four African-Americans, one in his 20s and three in their 30s or 40s.

ON THE ROW was originally performed for the inmates at the Varner Supermax on October 8, 2016, and has subsequently been performed four more times to large, supportive audiences in Northwest Arkansas. The play runs about 60 minutes and is performed script in hand.

ON THE ROW will be performed on the evening of October 19, 2017, as part of the Conference on Community Writing at the University of Colorado at Boulder. The cast will rehearse during the day of October 18 in preparation for the performance the following evening. Actors will be compensated at the rate of $150 a day for the two days.

The staff of the Prison Stories Project will be in Denver and Boulder on August 11 and 12 to audition African-American actors. In Denver, the auditions will be held at the Colorado Education Initiative, 1660 Lincoln Street, Suite 2000, Denver, CO 80264, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11. In Boulder, the auditions will be held in Room 425 of the Student Union (UMC) on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Actors should bring a headshot and a resume to the audition and prepare a monologue or soliloquy.

For more information or to schedule an audition, please write to David Jolliffe (djollif@uark.edu) or call or text him at 479-200-9466.