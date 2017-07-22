As many of you know, our long-time General Manager is retiring at the end of July. As we wish Gloria the best, it’s time for us to begin the search for our new employee(s!) We’ve created two job descriptions for a Henry Awards Manager and a Website Administrator. While we are initially planning to have these as two separate positions, we are open to one person filling both roles as well. If you’re interested in learning more about the job duties, desired experience, qualifications and pay, please CLICK HERE for all the info!

Resumes and cover letters should be emailed to Deb Flomberg at dflomberg@gmail.com no later than August 7, 2017.