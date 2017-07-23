Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJul26Wed2017all-day Cabildo / Central City OperaCabildo / Central City OperaJul 26 all-dayCabildo (Amy Beach/Nan Bagby Stephens) The only opera written by American composer Amy Beach, Cabildo is a sentimental tale, told in flashback, of the pirate Jean Lafitte, unjustly imprisoned in the Cabildo (governor’s palace) but[...]all-day The Burning Fiery Furnace / Cent...The Burning Fiery Furnace / Cent...Jul 26 all-dayThe Burning Fiery Furnace (Benjamin Britten/William Plomer) Central City Opera presents The Burning Fiery Furnace, one of the three Parables for Church Performances by Benjamin Britten. The other two church parables, Curlew River and The[...]Jul27Thu2017all-day *Coming to America / Theatre Esp...*Coming to America / Theatre Esp...Jul 27 all-dayTheatre Esprit Asia’s production of ‘Coming to America’ lands at Bas Bleu July 27-30 Community conversation on immigration Thursday night To honor all immigrants – from the 17th century to now – Bas Bleu Theatre[...]all-day *Godspell / CenterStage*Godspell / CenterStageJul 27 all-dayTIMELY “GODSPELL” PRESENTED BY CENTERSTAGE THEATRE COMPANY In response to all the craziness in the world today, CenterStage’s production of Godspell delivers a message of hope, solidarity and community. This production features new music and[...]all-day *Shakespeare at Rock Ledge Ranch...*Shakespeare at Rock Ledge Ranch...Jul 27 all-dayTHEATREWORKS presents: Shakespeare at Rock Ledge Ranch Much Ado About Nothing July 27 – August 19 Handsome Claudio loves beautiful Hero, and the two dreamboats are going to the Chapel of Love. Or are they?[...]