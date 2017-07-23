Cherry Creek Theatre announces auditions for the last show of it’s 2017 season, Beau Jest, by James Sherman. Directed by Michael Grittner.

After disapproving of her last relationship, Sarah Goldman’s conservative Jewish parents are anxious to meet her new beau, Dr. David Steinberg. The only problem is that Dr. Steinberg is completely fictitious, and Sarah never actually broke up with her WASP boyfriend Chris Cringle. Before the Goldmans come for dinner, Sarah hides Chris and hires male escort and aspiring actor Bob Schroeder to play the part of the charming Jewish doctor. In this hilarious romantic comedy, just how far will Sarah go to please her parents?

Date: 08/21/2017 (Mon.)

Location: MACC Pluss Theatre

Sarah Goldman – late 20’s

Chris – Her boyfriend – late 20’s

Bob – Her escort – 25-35

Joel – Her brother – 25-35

Miriam – Her mother – 40-60

Abe – Her father – 40-60

Please provide a 1 minute monologue in the style of the character you wish to be considered for. Bring headshot/resume. Monitor provided. All roles available and all races encouraged to audition. Equity contracts available.

Click the link below to sign up.

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0F4EA4A92DA4F58-beau