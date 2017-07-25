Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC), a professional theatre based in Boulder, Colorado, is seeking ASM and Technical/Wardrobe crew positions for its 2017-2018 season. BETC is a nationally recognized theatre with an 11-year history of high quality, thought provoking productions.

ASM/Run Crew members assist with load-in and strike, assist the stage manager in pre- and post-show setup, takedown, and laundry duties, assist with costume and set changes during the performance, and provide other general technical support as assigned during the tech and performance process. ASMs are expected to be able to lift and move objects up to 40 pounds, maintain accurate show transition paperwork with the stage manager, and be active and independent problem-solvers during the tech and performance process.

All of our productions will take place at the Dairy Center for the Arts in Boulder in the newly renovated Grace Gamm theatre. Applicants are expected to provide their own reliable transportation to and from the venue. Each position pays a stipend of $125/wk with contracts ranging from 3 to 5 weeks. ASM’s also receive an allotment of comp tickets for the run of the show. Production ranges are listed below but ASM/crew will not be required to work every day in this range; detailed tech and performance schedules are available by request.

If you are interested in applying for a run crew position, please reply to Producing Artistic Director Stephen Weitz (stephen@betc.org) with your current resume and the production(s) for which you are available.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

ASM Start Date, Sept 3

Load-in/Build, Sept 3-7

Tech weekend, Sept 9/10

Dress/Previews, Sept 12-15

Opens Sept 16

Closing/Strike Oct 8/9

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA

ASM Start Date, Oct 8

Load-in/Build, Oct 8-13

Tech weekend, Oct 14/15

Dress/Previews, Oct 17-20

Opens Oct 21

Closing/Strike Nov 12/13

EVERY XMAS STORY

ASM Start Date, Dec 3

Load-in/Build, Dec 3-7

Tech weekend, Dec 8-10

Dress/Previews, Dec 10-12

Opens Dec 13

Closing/Strike Dec 24 & 26

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

ASM Start Date, Jan 15

Load-in/Build, Jan 15-Jan 19

Tech weekend, Jan 20-21

Dress/Previews, Jan 23-26

Opens Jan 27

Closing/Strike Feb 18/19

GOING TO A PLACE

ASM Start Date, March 31

Load-in/Build, April 2-6

Tech weekend, April 7-8

Dress/Previews, April 10-13

Opens April 14

Closing/Strike May 6-7