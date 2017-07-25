CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville, CO is thrilled to announce a Colorado Premiere of A Little Princess based on the beloved novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. This brand new adaptation comes straight from London with Lyrics & Music by Marc Folan, and Book by Adam Boden, and will be directed by Melissa Williams.

A Little Princess tells the story of Sara who has been left at a London boarding school for girls by her wealthy father, Captain Crewe. With his ‘Little Princess’ under the care of Miss Minchin, Crewe returns to India to control his business. As Sara befriends many wonderful characters at the school through her incredible imagination and amazing stories, Miss Minchin grows to dislike her immensely. When news arrives that Captain Crewe is dead, Miss Minchin robs Sara of all her possessions and sends her to the attic to spend her remaining days as a scullery maid. Cold, hungry and tired, Sara must count on everything she has inside her, and what truly makes a little girl a princess, if she is to pull herself from the muck of late 19th century London and survive her riches to rags story.

CASTING: There are several large roles with singing and speaking lines. This production is for young actors in grades 4th – 10th.

For a full character list please visit Centerstage Theatre Company’s website- www.centerstagetheatrecompany.org

Audition Requirements: This production is open to actors in grades 4th-10th. You will be required to learn one or two of the selected pieces from the show for this audition. You are also invited to bring a piece from your own repertoire to share if you believe it will show us more of what your voice can do on stage. Please ONLY a 16 bar cut is needed for this second piece. All music must be ready to be played from a computer, iphone, ipod or ipad. No CD’s or a cappella singing. Links to the required addition music will be emailed to you after you sign up for an audition time slot.

Rehearsals begin August 25, 2017 . Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday (all actors are not called at all times) at CSTC NEW Studios – 901 Front Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Production is November 8-12, 2017 in Louisville, CO

AUDITION SIGN-UP – www.centerstagetheatrecompany.org