Studio One Fall 2017 Season Auditions

Shows:

Midsummer Abridged (Grades 6-8): Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue of any genre. November 9-11 2017

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical (Grades 3-8): Please prepare a 1-2 minutes monologue and short song (can be acapella or you may bring an accompaniment track on your phone). December 15-16 2017

Alice in Wonderland (Grades 3-5): Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue of any genre. January 19-20 2018

Auditions will be August 25th from 4-6pm and August 26th from 12-2pm. Callbacks will be August 27th.

They will be held at the Evergreen Players Studio 30480 Stagecoach Blvd. Evergreen, CO 80439.

Please sign up for a time slot at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094fada722a20-fall

For questions please contact Leann Rogers at studioone@evergreenplayers.org