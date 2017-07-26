General Auditions for Benchmark Theatre’s Final Production of their inaugural season, SMOKEFALL by Noah Haidle will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 11:30am to 2:00pm with invited callbacks following on Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. Both will take place at the Buntport Theater at 717 Lipan Street in Denver.

Whipping from astonishing tenderness to profound humor and back again, SMOKEFALL explores the lives of a family in a lyrical treatise on the fragility of life and the power of love.

Roles to be Cast:

VIOLET: Late 30s – A housewife, mother & daughter

DANIEL/ FETUS ONE: Late 30s – Violet’s husband/A twin inside Violet

BEAUTY: 16 – Violet & Daniel’s daughter

COLONEL/JOHNNY: 70s – Violet’s father/Fetus Two as an old man

FOOTNOTE/FETUS TWO/SAMUEL: 20s – Narrator/A twin inside Violet/Johnny’s son

All roles are paid.

Audition Information:

To set up an audition appointment, please email your availability to info@benchmarktheatre.com with the subject: SMOKEFALL Audition Request.

Please prepare a 1 minute contemporary monologue.

Production Schedule: Rehearsals for SMOKEFALL will begin on Sunday, October 22, 2017, rehearsing Monday – Thursday evenings from 6:00pm – 10:00pm and some Saturday daytimes. The production opens on Friday, December 1, 2017 and runs through Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Buntport Theater. Performances are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 6:00pm with one Monday Industry Performance at 8:00pm.

SMOKEFALL will be directed by Rachel Bouchard.

For more information on Benchmark Theatre, please visit www.benchmarktheatre.com.

Benchmark Theatre is dedicated to exploring the universal human experience and is committed to equitable hiring practices. All artists, including those of any ethnicity and gender identity, as well as those with disabilities, are sought to both attend their auditions and apply for artistic and technical positions.