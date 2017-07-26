Peanut Butter Players, Boulder’s professional luncheon theatre, is now accepting applications from actors ages 7-18 interested in performing in SEUSSICAL, the musical – the Broadway show based on the stories of Dr. Seuss. Applicants should submit resume and headshot by August 15 to pbpcontacts@gmail.com or mail to 2572 Paintbrush Lane, Lafayette CO 80026.

Rehearsals will be held in August and September on one week-day afternoon and Saturdays, with performances scheduled September 23 through October 28, 2017. All positions require singing ability and experience. Actors will be paid. Call 303-786-8727 for more information.