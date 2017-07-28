Dragon Theatre Productions presents:

“The Jungle Book”

a new adaptation by R.P. Bowman

based on the book by Rudyard Kipling

directed by Angie Kinnett.

August 4 – August 5 (Final Dress August 3)

Thursday, August 3rd @ 7pm- Donation only Final Dress Rehearsal (space available basis)

Friday, August 4th @ 7pm

Saturday August 5th @ 11am

Saturday August 5th @ 2:30pm

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for students, at the door or in advance online

Dragon Theatre Productions, a community-inclusive theatre program of Imagination Celebration, proudly presents “The Jungle Book” adapted R.P. Bowman, produced in a partnership with PPLD.

Join Dragon Theatre Productions in our 9th year bringing fun, original, and family friendly performances to the Pikes Peak Region!

In The Jungle Book, learn the Laws of the Jungle with Mowgli and his friends Baloo and Bagheera as the man-cub adapts to living among the animals in this new adaptation of the original classic novel by Rudyard Kipling.

The Jungle Book

Dragon Theatre Productions @

Library 21c

on Chapel Hills and Jamboree

1175 Chapel Hills Dr.

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

719-597-3344×4

www.dragontheatreproductions.org