Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Don’t Drink the Water/First Company (August 4 – August 13)

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


First Company presents
Don’t Drink the Water
by Woody Allen

August 4 – August 13

Friday, August 4 – 7:30pm
Saturday, August 5 – 7:30pm
Sunday, August 6 – 2:30pm
Friday, August 11 – 7:30pm
Saturday, August 12 – 7:30pm
Sunday, August 13 – 2:30pm

It’s the height of the Cold War, and chaos is reigning at an American Embassy in an unnamed European country behind the “ron Curtain. This laugh-out-loud farce was Woody Allen’s first professionally-produced play and a solid hit on Broadway. Non-stop action, belly laughs, precise timing and a touch of romance, make this play is a true representation of Allen’s comedic genius.

First United Methodist Church Theatre
420 N. Nevada Ave.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Tickets: http://tinyurl.com/ojzoxz2
www.firstcompanytheater.org


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado