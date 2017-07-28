Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsJul28Fri2017all-day *As You Like It / Band of Toughs*As You Like It / Band of ToughsJul 28 all-dayUnder the Stars with Brews & the Bard: As You Like It Band of Toughs puts a fresh spin on Shakespeare’s As You Like It in the twilight of beautiful Lee Martinez Park in Fort[...]all-day *Seascape/Germinal Stage*Seascape/Germinal StageJul 28 all-dayGerminal Stage presents SEASCAPE The Comedy by Edward Albee July 28th through August 20th Friday and Saturday at 7:30 Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:00 No Sunday evening performances Black Box Theatre @ Westminster High School[...]all-day *Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb...*Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb...Jul 28 all-dayThrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story – A Regional Premiere Book, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff Directed by Patrick Brownson July 28 – August 19, 2017 This haunting musical offers the chilling true[...]all-day Hello Dolly! / Englewood Summer ...Hello Dolly! / Englewood Summer ...Jul 28 all-dayHELLO DOLLY! Englewood Summer Drama (July 28-30) 84 actors of all ages take the stage for HELLO DOLLY! July 28-30 in Englewood. The blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of[...]Jul29Sat2017all-day *House of Gold / square product ...*House of Gold / square product ...Jul 29 all-dayAllegorical ‘House of Gold’ examines American undercurrents through the eyes of JonBenét Ramsey Play opens square product theatre’s 12th season July 29 in Boulder The character of JonBenét Ramsey, whose 1996 murder in Boulder spurred[...]