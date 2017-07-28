Theatre in the Park and Vintage Theatre Productions present

Rumpelstiltskin

Adaptation by Seth Maisel

Original Music by Adam White

A blanket and picnic basket are all that is needed for this free theatre event taking place on Friday, August 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601.

The miller’s daughter may be clever and beautiful, but that won’t save her from the wicked Rumpelstiltskin and his nasty games. Can she chase him out of the kingdom or will he steal her baby? An outdoor interactive theatre adventure for the whole family, free to the public!