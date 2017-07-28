Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Rumpelstilskin/Theatre in the Park and Vintage Theatre Productions (August 4)

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Theatre in the Park and Vintage Theatre Productions present
Rumpelstiltskin
Adaptation by Seth Maisel
Original Music by Adam White

A blanket and picnic basket are all that is needed for this free theatre event taking place on Friday, August 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601.

The miller’s daughter may be clever and beautiful, but that won’t save her from the wicked Rumpelstiltskin and his nasty games. Can she chase him out of the kingdom or will he steal her baby? An outdoor interactive theatre adventure for the whole family, free to the public!


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado