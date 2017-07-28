Bas Bleu Theatre presents

SPECIAL BENEFIT EVENT:

A Tale of a Tiger

by Nobel Laureate Dario Fo

August 5, 2017

7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5 – $13 – $26

Delightful for everyone over the age of 5

Freely adapted and performed

by award-winning Israeli-American Ami Dayan

“A Tour de force for versatile Dayan.

Blending charismatic narration and colorful character work, he plays everything from a spiritual husker to an operatic tiger, swings like Tarzan, seems serene as Buddha. And like all truth-tellers, he leaves us with a tale that resonates.” ~ THE DENVER POST

Nobel Laureate Dario Fo’s A Tale of a Tiger is based on an ancient Chinese theatre folk tale, though it roots are found in an Indian myth.

Left for dead on the battlefield, a Chinese soldier in Mao’s army is seized by a tiger and her cub. A unique relationship — both terrifying and hilarious — develops between man and animal as the tigress nurses him back to health.

The soldier must return to the world and determine by which personal and moral standards he is to live

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-498-8949

https://www.basbleu.org