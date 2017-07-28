Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


Henry VI, Part 3/Colorado Shakespeare Festival (August 6 – August 8)

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Jul 2017


Colorado Shakespeare Festival presents
Henry VI, Part 3
By William Shakespeare

Original Practices Performances

August 6 – August 8 2017

Sunday August 6 @ 6:30 pm
Tuesday August 8 @ 6:30 pm

“Fearless minds climb soonest unto crowns.”

Summer 2017’s hottest ticket is Henry VI, Part 3, the latest of CSF’s widely hailed “Original Practices” productions in the iconic Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. With two performances of the final play in Shakespeare’s razor-sharp War of the Roses chronicle, which also inspired the hit series Game of Thrones, CSF is set to complete the Shakespeare canon for a second time. All previous “OP” shows sold out months in advance—don’t miss it!

Colorado Shakespeare Festival
Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre
Boulder, CO 80309
303-492-8008
http://www.coloradoshakes.org/


