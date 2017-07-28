Audition Notice-And Toto too Theatre Company

August 7 7-9 pm

ACAD 1400 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

Flowers in the Desert by Donna Hoke

After 14 years of marriage, Britt and Joe called it quits, so Joe is surprised when three years later, Britt asks him to try again. Cheater Joe still loves his ex and their boys, so he’s willing to go along with dates nights and counseling—until he realizes that Britt has a very specific agenda.

Britt-40’s-any ethnicity

Joe-40’s any ethnicity

Please plan to stay for the entire 2 hours

Email head shot and resume to susanlyles@andtototoo.org

NO DROP-INS-YOU MUST BE SIGNED UP TO AUDITION

Readings from Script

Stipend provided

Questions-720-583-3975

Performance November 2-November 18, 2017

Thursday-Saturday 7:30 pm

Champa Street Studios

1245 Champa Street (just down from the Ellie Stage Door)