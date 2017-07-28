Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


August 7 – Flowers in the Desert / And Toto too Theatre Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Jul 2017 / 0 Comment


Audition Notice-And Toto too Theatre Company
August 7           7-9 pm
ACAD 1400 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010
Flowers in the Desert by Donna Hoke
After 14 years of marriage, Britt and Joe called it quits, so Joe is surprised when three years later, Britt asks him to try again. Cheater Joe still loves his ex and their boys, so he’s willing to go along with dates nights and counseling—until he realizes that Britt has a very specific agenda.
Britt-40’s-any ethnicity
Joe-40’s any ethnicity

Please plan to stay for the entire 2 hours
Email head shot and resume to susanlyles@andtototoo.org
NO DROP-INS-YOU MUST BE SIGNED UP TO AUDITION
Readings from Script
Stipend provided
Questions-720-583-3975
Performance November 2-November 18, 2017
Thursday-Saturday 7:30 pm
Champa Street Studios
1245 Champa Street (just down from the Ellie Stage Door)


