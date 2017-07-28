Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


Stage Manager / And Toto too Theatre Company

Posted by gshanstrom on 28 Jul 2017


And Toto too Theatre Company-Stage Manager
And Toto too is looking for a stage manager (rehearsal and show) and light board operator (Q Lab) for our fall show-Flowers in the Desert. Auditions August 7-Rehearsals-September 24-October 26- sunday-thursday evening rehearsals. Tech starts October 30th-November 1. Performances November 2-November 18-Thursday-Saturday 7:30 performance. Stipend. This is a 2 person show. email resume to susanlyles@andtototoo.org.


