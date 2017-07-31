Hiring Children’s Theatre Instructors

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is seeking qualified instructors for its year-round KidsPlay program. 10 Week Workshops culminating in a final sharing with family and friends. Fall workshops begin late August/early September. Spring begins mid-to-late January. Sessions are Mondays, 3:30 PM to 6 PM. Two age divisions of Grades 1-2 and 3-5. Paid positions with travel stipend available.





Please submit resume and email of interest to Christopher Willard at artistic_director@hotmail.com.