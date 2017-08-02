Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug3Thu2017all-day *The Jungle Book / Dragon Theatr...*The Jungle Book / Dragon Theatr...Aug 3 all-dayDragon Theatre Productions, a community-inclusive theatre program of Imagination Celebration, proudly presents “The Jungle Book” adapted R.P. Bowman, produced in a partnership with PPLD. Join Dragon Theatre Productions in our 9th year bringing fun, original,[...]all-day Gallantry /Central City OperaGallantry /Central City OperaAug 3 all-dayGallantry (Douglas Moore/Arnold Sundgaard) Far less known than The Ballad of Baby Doe, Douglas Moore’s one-act opera Gallantry is a parody of a television soap opera set in an operating room. Artists of the Bonfils-Stanton[...]Aug4Fri2017all-day *Don’t Drink the Water / First C...*Don’t Drink the Water / First C...Aug 4 all-dayFirst Company presents Don’t Drink the Water by Woody Allen It’s the height of the Cold War, and chaos is reigning at an American Embassy in an unnamed European country behind the “ron Curtain. This[...]all-day *Rumpelstiltskin / Theatre in th...*Rumpelstiltskin / Theatre in th...Aug 4 all-dayTheatre in the Park and Vintage Theatre Productions present Rumpelstiltskin Adaptation by Seth Maisel Original Music by Adam White A blanket and picnic basket are all that is needed for this free theatre event taking[...]Aug5Sat2017all-day *A Tale of a Tiger / Bas Bleu Th...*A Tale of a Tiger / Bas Bleu Th...Aug 5 all-daySPECIAL BENEFIT EVENT: Ami Dayan’s ‘Tiger’ Roars to Life on Aug. 5 ONLY “A Tour de force for versatile Dayan. Blending charismatic narration and colorful character work, he plays everything from a spiritual husker to[...]