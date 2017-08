Creede Repertory Theatre is in search of a Marketing and Communications Director.

Objective: The C&M Director plans, develops, implements and evaluates information and communication strategies that present Creede Repertory Theatre to the public, customers, and other stakeholders. The C&M Director also promotes consistent, on-message information within the organization.

Job Summary: The C&M Director will use all forms of media and communication to build, maintain, and manage the reputation of CRT. This member of our team will create marketing intended to increase earned income, while also marketing fundraising events and campaigns. The C&M Director will communicate key messages to target audiences in order to maintain goodwill, interest, and understanding between CRT and its public. The C&M Director will monitor publicity and conduct research to discover the concerns, customer behavior, and expectations of CRT’s stakeholders. The C&M Director will work independently within CRT’s administrative team. This is a full-time, year-round position. The C&M Director will report to the Artistic Director.

How to apply:

Please send cover letter, resume, three references, and any writing samples, graphic design work, other materials to Jessica Jackson, Artistic Director at jess@creederep.com. Application due date is August 15, 2017. For a complete job description please see complete job posting at

http://creederep.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/ComMarketing-Director-Posting-Aug-2017.pdf