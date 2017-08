Auditions for 2 fall productions at Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

PAID POSITIONS. Actors paid a % of the ticket sales at the end of the run.

AUDITIONS:

Saturday, 8/19 from 4-6pm

Sunday, 8/20 from 1:30 – 3:30

Callbacks on Sunday 8/20 from 4-6pm

Auditions held at:

Denver’s Dangerous Theatre

2620 W. 2nd Ave Unit 1

Denver, CO 80219

www.dangeroustheatre.com

box office: 720-989-1764.

Brett Hersey’s “The Vagrant”

Run: Sept.29th – Nov 10th, Fri at 7:30 & Sun at 4pm

Rehearsals: Sun 3-6, Tues & Wed 7-9pm starting 8/22

Directed by Evan Glaser

The Vagrant is a heartwarming tale about a homeless man in NYC who hit the streets to escape his past life but it comes back to haunt him in unexpected ways. Previously produced at Dangerous Theatre in 2011.

Needed: 3M, 3F

Lenny – 40+ – Homeless man with a big heart and a sarcastic personality who knows how to survive.

Maggie – 40+ A homeless Bag lady and a friend of Lenny’s who think Shriners communicate with aliens.

John & Rachael – early 20’s – new stock analysts trying to get a hold of their new careers in the big city.

Rodney – 20’s – 30’s – a hot dog vendor who isn’t the brightest bulb on the tree.

Mrs. Edgeworth – 40+ – A social worker.

Peter McGarry’s “Medea”

Run: Sept 30 – Nov. 11 Sat at 7pm & Sun at 2pm

Rehearsals: Sat 4-6pm, Sun 1-3pm, Mon 7-9pm (Tech Tues 9/22)

Directed by Evan Glaser

This modern adaptation pits Medea the character against the actor playing Medea and a chorus trying to keep the show going.

Needed: 2F

Medea – 40+ Need a strong actress to tackel this classic role of a mother scorned.

Chorus – 20s – 30’s – In this production the role of the Chorus is to keep Medea on track of the story.

To schedule an audition time, or request a copy of a script, please send an email to evjogl@gmail.com or call 720-989-3283 and hit the extention for Evan Glaser.

Dangerous Theatre is located near I25 & 6th Ave West. We have been producing original works since 2007. It is a small intimate space that seats between 40-50 in a cabaret setting.