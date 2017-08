CYT Front Range…Building character one stage at a time

CYT Front Range is part of the largest after-school theater arts training program in the nation. We are a non-profit, educational organization that offers classes in drama, music, dance, technical theater, and more! CYT offers camps and classes for ages 5-18, and full-scale musical productions for ages 8-18.

What does CYT offer?

Classes:

CYT classes include drama, voice, dance, and a broad spectrum of other specialty theatrical workshops. There are three nine-week sessions a year (Fall, Winter, and Spring), and a showcase at the end of each session that allows students to show off what they have learned to family & friends.

Shows:

Students that are enrolled in classes have the opportunity to audition and perform (or work behind-the-scenes) in a Broadway-style musical performed for the community. CYT shows are appropriate for the entire family and are an excellent way to introduce children to the arts.

Summer Camps:

CYT summer camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience. Campers will enjoy making new friends as they build performance skills and learn self-confidence and teamwork. There is no better place for kids to experience theater than in CYT’s positive and encouraging atmosphere – and every camper gets the opportunity to perform on stage!

Want to know more?

- Visit our website at www.cytfrontrange.org

- Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CYTFrontRange

Mailing Address:

PO Box 620283

Littleton, CO 80162

Phone: 720-316-8466