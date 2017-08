The Wyoming Theater Festival is currently

HIRING COSTUME AND WARDROBE CREW MEMBERS

The Wyoming Theater Festival is hiring crew members to help build costumes and run costumes from Aug. 21-Sept. 18. Pay and housing are provided. If you are interested, please send your resume to DannyLee Hodnett at dhodnett@sheridan.edu.

The non-profit Wyoming Theater Festival is a residential theater experience connecting playwrights, players, and community in fostering the evolution of new and revitalized theatrical works. The festival focuses on aiding playwrights and creative teams in the formation of works worthy of today’s audiences and shepherding these works towards full productions on stages across the nation. This season, members of the Roundabout Theater Co., The Actor’s Company Theater (TACT), and Infinite Variety Productions-NYC will be in residence to stage 3 new works and a series of readings, workshops, and talkbacks. Full schedule at WyoTF.com.