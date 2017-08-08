Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


8/22-Legally Blonde/Jesters Dinner Theatre

The Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main Street, Longmont will hold auditions for “Legally Blonde, the Musical” Tuesday & Wednesday, August 22 & 23, 7:00-10:00 pm.  Those auditioning should be 18 or older, prepare a song, bring sheet music for the accompanist, and expect to read from the script. For an audition appointment, call 303-682-9980.


