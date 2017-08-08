Title: Emperor Static: The Electric Man!

Genre: Comedy, Musical

Logline:

It’s opening night of the musical Emperor Static: The Electric Man, and things seem to be going smoothly until the lead actress playing TESS LACOIL goes missing. Will the egotistical and delusional writer/director of the play, TOMAS GAFF, be able to keep his life’s work afloat in order to land a positive review from an even more egotistical vlogger, KAT PALMER, or will he finally realize he’s a hack?!

Roles:

ROBERT LACOIL (40’s-60’s, Caucasian, male) Robert is a simple peasant who has spent all of his life working in the electrical fields, trying to provide a better life for his wife and daughter. The man playing Robert is a washed-out theater actor who over-embellishes every line and still thinks his time is coming. (Musical theater experience preferred.)

VOLT LIGHTNING (20s, any race, male) Who wouldn’t want to be Volt Lightning? He’s charming, bad ass, and overly eager to save any damsel in distress. Unfortunately, the man cast as Volt Lighting is none of those things. (Musical theater experience preferred.)

Production Company: Colorado Film School

Production Type: Student Film

Contact Information: Please contact Kelley (Producer): kelley.zincone@gmail.com

Run Time: Short

Compensation: Unpaid, footage for your reel, meals, credit.

Union Status: Non-Union

Audition Information: Send headshot and/or resume to kelley.zincone@gmail.com

Shooting Schedule: September 22nd-24th

Filming Location: Denver, CO