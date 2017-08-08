Casting Call for The Heart

Audition Date and Time:

August 30th times by appointment for The Heart (An immersive theatre experience)

Auditions will take place on August 30th from 5:00-7:00pm (Joining Vision & Action, 2465 Sheridan Blvd, Edgewater, CO 80214. Please prepare one monologue (comedic/dramatic) and be ready to move. Email m.osterman@mirroimagearts.org to sign up for a 20 minute time slot and attach a headshot and resume.

We are currently looking for:

Non equity, hispanic/latino male actor that can play 50+ and is confident in movement

Non equity, male actor of color who can play multiple characters/ages and is confident in movement

About Mirror Image Arts and The Heart:

Mirror Image Arts uses theatre as language to inspire dialogue, encourage awareness and promote action in order to build a strong, compassionate and empowered community. Our work is a subset of applied theatre. Applied theatre occurs in non-traditional settings such as schools, libraries, recreation centers, etc. It is facilitated by professional actors/teaching artists and involves people working as a community to address an issue of social concern. Applied theatre does not merely create a public performance, it interacts with its audience through questions and discussion that focus on relevant issues in their lives.