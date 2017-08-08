Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


8/22 – New Developmental Workshop/Public Domain

Posted by dflomberg on 08 Aug 2017


Seeking non-union actors 18 years old and older, of all ethnic backgrounds and levels of experience to participate in a developmental workshop. Public Domain is a new company dedicated to creating theater for non-traditional, underserved audiences. We specialize in devised performance pieces sourced from all realms within the public domain. Our workshop will be held on Monday, Aug 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., location t.b.a. Please submit on-line photo’s/resumés by Aug 22nd to:ProducerPubDo@gmail.com

 


