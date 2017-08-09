THE TOWN OF PARKER

invites applications for the position of: Production Manager. Reporting to the Assistant Cultural Director for Programs, the Production Manager is a safety sensitive position responsible for managing the overall backstage operations of rental and presented events offered within the Cultural Department theater facilities. This position is responsible for managing the technical coordination of lighting, sound, and staging for productions for the PACE Center and other cultural facilities. This position oversees technical equipment, trains technical employees, as well as assists incoming groups to maintain the safety of the equipment and individuals. The Production Manager will also act as the cultural department’s safety warden for all theatre related events as well as participate in the strategic planning and implementation of department programs as a member of the leadership team.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS, DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

For more information on job functions and requirements please view the full job description available on the employment page of our website, www.parkeronline.org under ‘Job Descriptions.’

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Theater, Performing Arts, or a related field. A minimum of 8 years of experience in the theater operations of a multi-disciplinary, performing arts facility with hands-on experience in event production operations and 5-8 years supervisory experience. Experience with sound, lighting, AV and rigging systems highly desirable. Experience in a municipal arts center or touring environment strongly preferred. Any equivalent combination of education and experience to provide the following knowledge, skills and abilities. Ability to possess and maintain a valid Colorado driver’s license and provide a Motor Vehicle Record. Ability to successfully complete a background check including but not limited to: criminal history search and drug screen is required.

OPENING DATE: 7/27/17

CLOSING DATE: 8/18/17 at 5:00pm

HIRING SALARY: $48,000.00 – $56,400.00 Annually

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Work schedule is typically 40 hours per week but will vary to include weekends, evenings and holidays.

An online application through the Town of Parker employment page is REQUIRED. Resumes and applications from third party site (ie. Indeed) will not be accepted.

This job posting closes at 5pm MST on Friday, August 18, 2017. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Please contact jobs@parkeronline.org with questions regarding this employment opportunity.