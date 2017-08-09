TEA-Theatre Esprit Asia Seeks 2018

Stage Managers & Producer/Production Managers

Email resume [current headshot optional] by August 21, 2017 to mariachengtea@gmail.com

Two productions, $500 each, both to be performed at ACAD Gallery Theatre – 1400 Dallas St, Aurora CO 80010, 50 seat house; cast, director and production design team already hired; all performances Fri & Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

– Coping With America, written by Maria Cheng, Rick Foster & Jon Vogels; 12 performances, Mar 9 – Apr 1, 2018; rehearsals begin 1st week of February; directed by Cecilia Pang; comedy/drama; three one-acts of 3 immigrants dealing with adjusting to life in the United States.

- Dust Storm by Rick Foster and Spirit & Sworded Treks by Maria Cheng; 12 performances, April 27- May 20/2018; rehearsals begin March 25, 2018; directed by Maria Cheng; two solo plays – DS is a coming of age story during the internment of Japanese Americans in WWII and SST is an award winning satire on trying to maintain a spiritual path in hectic materialistic America.