Call 720.739.0073| Follow @CTGGuild


The Blog


Stage Managers/Production Managers – Theatre Esprit Asia

Posted by dflomberg on 09 Aug 2017 / 0 Comment


TEA-Theatre Esprit Asia Seeks 2018

Stage Managers & Producer/Production Managers

  • Email resume [current headshot optional] by August 21, 2017 to mariachengtea@gmail.com
  • Two productions, $500 each, both to be performed at ACAD Gallery Theatre – 1400 Dallas St, Aurora CO 80010, 50 seat house; cast, director and production design team already hired; all performances Fri & Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2pm

     – Coping With America, written by Maria Cheng, Rick Foster & Jon Vogels; 12 performances, Mar 9 – Apr 1, 2018; rehearsals begin 1st week of February; directed by Cecilia Pang; comedy/drama; three one-acts of 3 immigrants dealing with adjusting to life in the United States.

- Dust Storm by Rick Foster and Spirit & Sworded Treks by Maria Cheng; 12 performances, April 27- May 20/2018; rehearsals begin March 25, 2018; directed by Maria Cheng; two solo plays – DS is a coming of age story during the internment of Japanese Americans in WWII and SST is an award winning satire on trying to maintain a spiritual path in hectic materialistic America.

  • Also producer/production manager for Dust Storm and Spirit & Sworded Treks – see above $500 each, can be same person as Stage Manager. Must have producer experience with marketing/publicity/writing press release/ticketing/house management/talkbacks and be at all performances.

 

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado