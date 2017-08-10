The Art Underground/Arts Hub, a 501 c (3) nonprofit located in Lafayette, CO, is holding auditions for 7th through 12th graders for the musical theater production of Xanadu, Jr. All who get an audition slot and audition during their time slot will be offered a role in the show. Callbacks for a few parts will be held on Thursday, August 24th.

** Please prepare to sing 16-32 bars of a musical theatre song or a song from the late 70’s early 80’s. This is more of a pop rock musical. Please bring a karaoke version of that song downloaded on a phone, computer, tablet or cd. We have an auxilliary cord and stereo system for amplification.

To sign up for an audition, go to http://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0f4dada722ab9-xanadu

The Arts Hub; 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, CO www.artunder.org 303-229-1127