Auditions for The Yuletide Carolers

Date: Currently Seeking Submissions by August 28, 2016

Audition Date: Thursday 8/31, 6-8pm

Audition Info: The Yuletide Carolers are seeking submissions for their Denver-based 2017 holiday season. Ages 20-40. Classic and light-legit sight-singers preferred, no Broadway belt, please. Must have a good ear for tight harmony and blend well. Seeking singers of all ethnicities. Must attend 6 unpaid Denver-based rehearsals (schedule below). Must also be available for the holiday season (Thanksgiving-Christmas) for gigs. Please email headshot/résumé, noting experience, for consideration to sally@theyuletidecarolers.com by August 28. If interested, we will contact you with an audition time and location (auditions will be Thursday August 31). Please prepare 16 bars of an a cappella holiday song. No Union affiliation.

Rehearsal schedule:

Saturday 10/7: 1:30- 6:30pm

Saturday 10/21: 5-9pm

Saturday 10/28: 5-9pm

Saturday 11/4: 2:30-6pm

Monday 11/5: 5-9pm

Saturday 11/18: 12-6pm

About Us: The Yuletide Carolers are the largest and longest-running caroling company in the US. We are often featured on TV and cater to high-profile parties and events across the tri-state area.

For consideration, send your materials to:

Sally Swallow – sally@theyuletidecarolers.com