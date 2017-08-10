Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug11Fri2017all-day *Green Day’s American Idiot / St...*Green Day’s American Idiot / St...Aug 11 all-dayStar-Crossed Theatre presents: Green Day’s American Idiot August 11 and 12 at 7:00 PM August 12 at 2:30 PM At Bas Bleu Theatre, Fort Collins, CO $10 per ticket available on showtix4u.com7:30 pm White Rabbit Red RabbitWhite Rabbit Red RabbitAug 11 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pmDenver, CO: After a successful 9-month run in New York City performed by a multitude of A-list actors, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, a play by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, will be making its way to[...]Aug14Mon2017all-day *Ayn/Sister – And Toto too Thea...*Ayn/Sister – And Toto too Thea...Aug 14 all-dayFREE READING SERIES / And Toto too Theatre Company AYN/SISTER BY JENNIE FRANKS AT BARMAX 2412 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206 August 14, 2017 7:00 PM TICKETS: 720-583-3975 Tickets are free, but you must[...]Aug17Thu2017all-day *Frozen/Denver Center for the Pe...*Frozen/Denver Center for the Pe...Aug 17 all-dayThe Pre-Broadway engagement of FROZEN, a new musical based on Disney’s Academy Award-winning musical film, will play The Buell Theatre August 17 through October 1, 2017. Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ Broadway subscribers may[...]all-day The Sisters, Sweetwater /Source ...The Sisters, Sweetwater /Source ...Aug 17 all-daySource Theatre The Sisters, Sweetwater written by Hugo Jon Sayles directed by Jimmy Walker August 17 – September 2, 2017 Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm Sunday matinee August 27 at 2:00pm Tickets:[...]