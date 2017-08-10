Denver, CO: After a successful 9-month run in New York City performed by a multitude of A-list actors, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, a play by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, will be making its way to Denver. Soleimanpour, forbidden to leave his home country, escaped censorship and created a global sensation that no one is allowed to talk about. White Rabbit Red Rabbit requires no director, rehearsals, or a set. But most astonishing, the one-person play requires a new actor every performance. Why? Because it’s required that the actor has never seen the script prior to the performing it. The script is to be sealed in an envelope only given to the actor once the audience is seated. In addition, the audience is also requested to know nothing of the play other than its name and the playwright (so don’t Google anything if you plan to attend!).

During its run in New York, critics and audiences loved the production calling it;

“A playful, enigmatic and haunting solo show” –The New York Times

“A dazzling, transcendent piece of alive-and-kicking avant-garde theater.” –Entertainment Weekly “A thoughtful, playful response to oppression.” –The Guardian

Pipedream Productions, an enterprising Denver theatre company, will be producing the play set to run for 21 performances from August 11th – September 11th at the JMAC Studios Black Box on the University of Denver campus. Pipedream has teamed with some of the most recognizable and renowned actors in the area to take on this venture. Emma Messenger, Adrian Egolf, Luke Sorge, Meridith Grundei, Andrew and Kelly Uhlenhopp, John Hauser, Mare Trevathan, and Susannah and Chloe McLeod are just a few of the 21 brave actors guiding audiences blindly down the rabbit hole. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors over 65.

For a full list of actors, performance dates/times, and to purchase tickets you can go to the productions direct website: whatiswhiterabbitredrabbit.com.

About Pipedream Productions: Founded by five DU Theatre alums, Pipedream Productions is a Denver-based theatre company that creates an exciting range of theatrical works and partners with local and national charities to bring attention to notable causes. For White Rabbit Red Rabbit, Pipedream is partnering with three separate charities: The Colorado Humane Society – Animal Rights, The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition – Immigrant Rights and Refugee Protection, and PEN Center USA – Protecting Freedom of Speech for the actors to choose. Each of the 21 actors will have the choice of which charity they’d like Pipedream to donate 10% of their performance’s ticket profits.