CYT Front Range is holding auditions for their fall production of Disney’s Alice In Wonderland, Jr. Tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature’s most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney’s thrilling animated motion picture, Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale. Currently seeking male and female actors ages 8-18 to fill all roles as well as an ensemble.

Auditions will be held at 3820 S. Federal Blvd., Sheridan, CO 80110 on Friday, August 18 from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Callbacks will be held by invitation on Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the same location. Please bring a prepared song one minute in length as well as a track to accompany your audition (a cappella auditions will not be accepted). Please note you must be a participant in Fall Classes in order to sign up for auditions.

Rehearsals will be held on Fridays from 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM and Saturdays from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM at Waterstone Community Church, located at 5890 S. Alkire Street, Littleton, CO 80127, starting Friday, August 25 (Production Fee of $150 per child, due after rehearsals begin). There will be five performances at Hampden Hall at the Englewood Civic Center on October 20 – October 22. Please visit www.cytfrontrange.org for more information and to enroll in classes and sign up for auditions. Please contact Rachel Meredith with any questions at frontrange@cyt.org or 720-316-8466.