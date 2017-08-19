The Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies in Estes Park is auditioning for “Crimes of the Heart”. Performances will be October 13, 14, 15 (matinee) and October 20, 21, 22 (matinee).

Anyone who is interested should contact the director, Susan Henshaw, at 970-672-7074 or e-mail her at circa54@gmail.com? She will be happy to schedule a private audition. Auditions will close on August 25.

Please prepare a two-minute monologue and be prepared for a cold read from the script. Two male and four female roles are available. Age range is from 35-55.