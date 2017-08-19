Pop-Up Culture proudly announces auditions for our upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre production! Email popupculturellc@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

When

Tuesday, September 19

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where

Erie Community Center

Lloyd Multi-Purpose Room

450 Powers Street

Erie, CO 80516

There are suspects galore when the office holiday party takes a deadly turn. The audience listens for clues, narrows down the suspects, and helps the detective solve the murder. Auditions will be a series of cold readings in a group setting. Please arrive five minutes early to check in and plan to stay the full two hours. This murder mystery is both scripted and improvised, and this audition format allows us to see how you improvise and how you interact with other actors. There are roles for males and females, ages 16+, no experience required. Please email popupculturellc@gmail.com to reserve your audition spot; if you have a headshot and/or acting resume, please include them in your email.

Performances will take place the evenings of Saturday, November 4 and Saturday, November 11. Rehearsals will be weekday evenings 2-3 times per week starting the week of October 2, with exact dates determined by the cast’s availability. Rehearsals will take place in Erie, CO, and performances will be in Lafayette and Erie. Pop-Up Culture is an Erie-based company that produces creative cultural events in non-traditional venues. https://popupproduction.com