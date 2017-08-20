Vintage Theatre Announces Auditions for SLEUTH / THE AUDIENCE / THE SUNSHINE BOYS DATE: Saturday, September 30th TIME: 10:00 – 5:00 p.m. Please sign up for one of three reading sessions.

10:00 – 12:00 12:30 – 2:30 3:00 – 5:00 LOCATION: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010

PREPARE: Please bring a copy of your resume and headshot for each show you would like to audition for. All auditions will be cold readings from the scripts.

CALLBACKS: Dates TBA.

EQUITY: One equity contract per show is available. Equity actors are encouraged to audition.

Vintage Theatre would like to encourage actors of all ethnicities and abilities to audition.

Click here to sign up for your audition: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4aafac2aaa8-auditions16