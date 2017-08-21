Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug25Fri2017all-day *Billy Elliot/Breckenridge Backs...*Billy Elliot/Breckenridge Backs...Aug 25 all-dayBILLY ELLIOT Book and Lyrics by Lee Hall Music by Elton John Directed by Christopher Willard August 25-September 4 Millions of fans…thousands of standing ovations…ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical…this is Billy Elliot, The[...]all-day *Dinner/The Edge Theater*Dinner/The Edge TheaterAug 25 all-dayThe Edge Theater Company 2017 Summer Series Continues Dinner By Moira Buffini Directed by Scott Bellot August 25 – September 17, 2017 It’s my creation – like Frankenstein’s monster.’ An artist, a scientist and a[...]all-day *Epic Summer/Evergreen Players*Epic Summer/Evergreen PlayersAug 25 all-dayEPIC Summer August 25 and August 26 Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm Evergreen Players Improv Comedy presents a completely unscripted and spontaneous improvisational show by taking audience suggestions and weaving them into hilarious games[...]all-day *Headwaters New Play Festival / ...*Headwaters New Play Festival / ...Aug 25 all-dayHeadwaters New Play Festival August 25 $35 Box office 719-658-2540 www.creederep.org Visible from Four States by Barbara Hammond This subtle, profound story will grip you until the final blackout. Visible from Four States centers around[...]Sep1Fri2017all-day *Almost Heaven/Rocky Mountain Re...*Almost Heaven/Rocky Mountain Re...Sep 1 all-dayRocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents: Almost Heaven Songs by John Denver and others Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements by Jeff Waxman Original Concept by Harold Thau September 1 – September 30 Almost Heaven weaves together the[...]