From Thomas Gerlick – Artistic Director of 5th Wall Productions

Seeking: Music Director and Choreographer

5th Wall Prodcutions is looking for a music director and choreographer for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson is a comedic rock musical based on the life of Andrew Jackson. We are looking for directors with a love of punk music and experience with punk/ rock singing is a plus. One we have directors on board we will schedule a production meeting and figure out a date for auditions and work out a rough rehearsal schedule. Directing experience is a plus but by no means required.

If you are interested please email your resume to 5thwallproduction@gmail.com.