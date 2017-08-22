AUDITION NOTICE: Peter & The Starcatcher Auditions (18+ Male Ensemble +Molly Astor)

*Please Read Instructions & Requirements Carefully* These auditions are for those adults you did not attend the THAC General Audition in June 2017. If you attended the THAC General Audition you will be contacted by our production team for callbacks. Thanks for your interest in working with us! –THAC

SIGN UP NOW USING SIGNUPGENIUS.COM: http://bit.ly/2wqCqoH

GENERAL INFO:

· 18+ Male Ensemble Auditions: Sunday September 17, 2017, 6-9pm

· Callbacks: Monday September 18, 2017, 6:30-10pm

· Runs: January 12 – February 4, 2018

· Rehearsals: Begin November 25th, Sunday-Thursday evenings. Sometimes Saturday morning/afternoon and occasionally no Thursday evenings.

· Women interested in the role of Molly Astor are requested to submit a headshot and resume to: thac@townhallarstcenter.org. Must be 18+ years of age, under 5’5, strong soprano vocal, physical and comedic acting abilities. After submitting your headshot and resume you will be contacted by our production team if they are interested in scheduling an audition. Please do not sign up for an audition using this SignUpGenius if you are interested in this role.

REQUIREMENTS:

· Headshot and resume

· 1 minute comic monologue

· 16 bars vocal selection

· Accompanist provided, please bring sheet music clearly marked in the correct key. Use the comments section when signing up to let us know if you play the ukulele or violin!

ROLES:

· BOY/PETER: A nameless and friendless 13-year-old Orphan, deeply mistrustful of adults and neglected to the point of never having seen the sun. His adventures allow him to find the hero within himself, and to take on a name worthy of the legend he becomes.

· MOLLY ASTER: A 13-year-old apprentice Starcatcher desperate to prove herself to her father. Highly intelligent and physically adept, she remains socially awkward and something of a know-it-all, and her relationship with the Orphan Boys is driven as much by competition as it is by friendship.

· BLACK STACHE: A highly intelligent but malapropism-prone Pirate chief, so called due to the black mustache that is a trademark in his family. In search of a great hero who he can oppose to become a great villain, Stache is given to scenery-chewing and anachronistic jokes, and has a hook in his future. The name “Black Stache” is a reference to the pirate Blackbeard.

· SMEE: Black Stache’s faithful first mate. More intelligent than he gives himself credit for (but still not overly bright), Smee is willing to follow his captain in any amount of hare-brained schemes. Somehow, this ends up with him disguising himself as a Mermaid, which is far from a pretty sight.

· LORD LEONARD ASTER: Molly’s father, A Starcatcher on a secret mission for Queen Victoria. He loves his daughter dearly but is perhaps guilty of placing his mission above her safety. Constantly paranoid about the security of top-secret conversation, he has trained Molly to converse in Dodo, Porpoise and Norse code (a Morse code-like system used by ancient Vikings.)

· TED: One of the Boy’s orphan companions, nicknamed “Tubby Ted.” Constantly hungry, he is obsessed with food and faints at the mere mention of sticky pudding. He accepts Molly as a mother figure immediately, often referring to her by that title. Once on the Island, he spends most of his time attempting to figure out how to eat a pineapple.

· PRENTISS: One of the Boy’s orphan companions. Pompous and sarcastic, he is intent on proclaiming himself the leader of the gang of Orphans but is too cowardly to really do anything about it, and usually follows Peter and Molly with only nominal protest.

· MRS. BUMBRAKE: Molly’s faithful Nanny, a prim and proper Englishwoman prone to alliteration. In the tradition of the Pantomime dame, the role is written to be portrayed by a male actor, who also plays Teacher a wise and mysterious mermaid.

· ALF: A salty and flatulent sailor on the Neverland, who falls deeply and instantly in love with Mrs. Bumbrake. He is somewhat coarse and has no time for children, but good-natured.

· FIGHTING PRAWN: The fierce chief of the tribe of Mollusk Islanders, who was sold into slavery in England as a boy, where he became a kitchen slave in a fine house. He speaks almost exclusively in Italian cooking terms. The actor in this role also portrays Grempkin, the sadistic schoolmaster of St. Norbert’s Orphanage for Lost Boys, Sanchez, one of Black Stache’s crew, and Mack, the world’s most incompetent Sailor.

· BILL SLANK: The nasty, greedy and cruel captain of the Neverland. It is Slank’s greed for the Queen’s secret treasure sets the entire plot in motion. The actor in the role also portrays Hawking Clam, Fighting Prawn’s son.

· CAPTAIN ROBERT FALCON SCOTT: Captain of the Wasp, and Lord Astor’s old friend from their schooldays. Based loosely on the real Robert Falcon Scott.

· The ensemble cast also portrays narrators, mermaids, pirates, sailors, islanders and various other creatures, locations and people throughout the show.

