LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL

by Lanie Robertson

Directed by Betty Hart

Music Directed by Trent Hines

It’s 1959 at Emerson’s Bar and Grill in Philadelphia where the audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. Many of her hit songs are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to create a riveting portrait of a legend and her music.

DATE: Monday, September 18th from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

CALLBACKS: Monday, October 2nd from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora 80010

PREPARE: Please prepare a 16-32 bar musical audition appropriate for the show. Please have music in the correct key (no recorded music and no a capella auditions, please). You should also prepare a 1-2 minute dramatic monologue.

Please bring a copy of your resume, headshot, and a list of conflicts for December and January.

EQUITY: Members of Actor’s Equity are encouraged to audition. One AEA guest contract is available for this production.

REHEARSALS: Actual rehearsal times are flexible and will be determined once the show is cast.

PERFORMANCES: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill opens at the Vintage Theatre on January 26 and closes March 4. In general, performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30. There will be one Monday Night Industry Night (date TBD) as well as a Thursday night and Saturday matinee for the final two weekends.

STIPEND: Stipend for the run of the show will be $1,000.

ROLES:

1 Role is available

LADY DAY (African-American Female – 40’s) – the legendary singer Billie Holiday. We are seeking a versatile actress with strong dramatic and comedic ability.

Vintage Theatre is an inclusive company. We encourage actors of all backgrounds and abilities to audition.